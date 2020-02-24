Proteus brings ‘Feasts and Libations’ to Uptown crowds (photo gallery)

A Proteus float rider shrugs when his target misses the throw. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Proteus’ 230 male members presented a traditional parade Monday (Feb. 24) with 20 floats, 34 lieutenants on horseback and 48 flambeaux rolling through Uptown. The parade them was “Feasts and Libations” with floats titles such as “Absinthe,” “Feasts of Fools” and “Delicacies of the Deep.” Founded in 1881, Proteus is Carnival’s second-oldest parading organization. The krewe’s most sought after throws included LED flambeaux and plush trident crowns along with lighted beads.
A float rider looks for a target for a lighted, plush Trident crown on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
John Ehret High School twirlers perform with the marching band. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Sophie B. Wright Charter School marching band heads up Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Proteus rolls on Napoleon Avenue on Lundi Gras. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Proteus float riders share a laugh. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Akeshia Smothers tries on the lighted, plush Trident crown she caught on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A member of the West Jefferson High School Dance Team performs on Lundi Gras. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A drummer with The Roots of Music, barely bigger than his drum, waits to join the parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)