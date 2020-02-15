Pontchartrain blew the crowd away with blue theme (photo gallery)

Riders toss beads on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Pontchartrain’s 45th annual parade rolled Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “Pontchartrain Blues.” The 17-float parade included a special float for the Captain Emeritus and founder Sam Scandialiato, who served from 1976 through 2017. Floats included the Blue Plate Special, Blue Man Group and Blue Suede Shoes. Steven John Daigle reigned as King Pontchartrain and Kera Colleen Aparicio as Queen. The 400 men and women riding tossed the krewe’s medallion beads along with 38-inch pearl mini-grouper beads, blue straw hats and crawfish trays.
Riders toss stuffed animals on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Cymbal players help keep the beat as the St. Mary’s Academy band marches by on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Kera Colleen Aparicio and Steven John Daigle as Queen and King Pontchartrain XLV greet their subjects. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Thelma Tullos scores one of the six crawfish platters she was handed during the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Tulane University cheerleaders lead the marching band on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)