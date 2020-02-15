Pontchartrain blew the crowd away with blue theme (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Pontchartrain’s 45th annual parade rolled Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “Pontchartrain Blues.” The 17-float parade included a special float for the Captain Emeritus and founder Sam Scandialiato, who served from 1976 through 2017. Floats included the Blue Plate Special, Blue Man Group and Blue Suede Shoes. Steven John Daigle reigned as King Pontchartrain and Kera Colleen Aparicio as Queen. The 400 men and women riding tossed the krewe’s medallion beads along with 38-inch pearl mini-grouper beads, blue straw hats and crawfish trays.