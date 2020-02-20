Parades canceled tonight; Muses and Babylon roll Friday, Chaos rolls Sunday

Tonight’s parades have been canceled as high winds associated with a cold front were predicted to move into the area, the New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday afternoon.

The krewes of Babylon, Chaos, and Muses will be rescheduled to roll throughout the Carnival weekend as floats-only parades.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Orleans Parish that is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. Friday (Feb. 21). Sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with frequent gusts up to 35 mph, are expected.

Winds at this speed pose a danger to high profile vehicles, such as floats. Winds can also down power lines and tree limbs, which are heavy from rain throughout the day. With this forecast, the NOPD, in consultation with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, determined that it would be unsafe to roll parades this evening.

The krewes of Babylon, Chaos, and Muses have been informed and have chosen time slots on alternate dates to reschedule their parades. Because of the packed parade schedule this weekend, the rescheduled parades will be floats only, with no additional elements like bands or marching groups.

The NOPD thanks the krewes for their understanding and their commitment to public safety. The rescheduled parades will roll as follows:

Muses: Friday, Feb. 21 at 4:45 p.m. starting at Perrier Street and Napoleon Avenue

Babylon: Friday, Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. starting at Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue

Chaos: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. starting at Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue

Updated parade schedules are available at routewise.nola.gov.