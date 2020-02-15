Oshun spreads its message of love on Valentines’s Day (photo gallery)

The crowd clamors for beads during the Krewe of Oshun parade on Friday. (Dinah Rogers, Gentilly Messenger)
The Krewe of Oshun traveled the Uptown route Friday (Feb. 14) with the theme “The Message is Love.” The group’s 24th annual parade featured 18 floats decorated with hearts and flowers to recognize Valentine’s Day.
Marching bands, walking clubs and dance troupes, including Baby Dolls, were part of the nearly 50 units that made up the parade. Around 300 male and female member tossed handmade fans, theme beads, peacock krewe beads, lighted batons and lighted peacock rings. Reigning as Shango was Cordell Chambliss, and Queen Oshun XXIV was Joan Ann Brown.
The Alter Egos sashay by the crowd at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Oshun float riders toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Gentilly Messenger)
The Sophie B. Wright band marches up Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Baby Dolls stroll up Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Oshun parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Oshun parade includes riders of all ages. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Members of the Sophie B. Wright flag corps twirl by the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)