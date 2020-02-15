Oshun spreads its message of love on Valentines’s Day (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Oshun traveled the Uptown route Friday (Feb. 14) with the theme “The Message is Love.” The group’s 24th annual parade featured 18 floats decorated with hearts and flowers to recognize Valentine’s Day.

Marching bands, walking clubs and dance troupes, including Baby Dolls, were part of the nearly 50 units that made up the parade. Around 300 male and female member tossed handmade fans, theme beads, peacock krewe beads, lighted batons and lighted peacock rings. Reigning as Shango was Cordell Chambliss, and Queen Oshun XXIV was Joan Ann Brown.