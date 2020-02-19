Nyx 2020 rolls Uptown (photo gallery)

The crowd is wowed by flying confetti on Magazine Street during the Nyx parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Mystic Krewe of Nyx has planned 44 magical floats for its 2020 parade, with marching bands and dance clubs totaling more than 120 units. The parade was cut short, however, by a tragedy on the route. Sandra Nix reigned as Goddess Nyx IX and musician Amanda Shaw served as grand marshal. A special float and throw paid tribute to the late Nancy Parker of Fox 8 TV.
Float riders toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider tosses a lighted clapper. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Muff-A-Lottas dance for the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A rider passes a coveted Nyx purse to a parade goer. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Members of the Sirens of New Orleans dance for the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Members of the Krewe de Lune light up the street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders point to targets in the crowd on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)