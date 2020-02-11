New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane attracts lineup of more than 100 authors

From Tulane University

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University announced today the daily lineups of more than 100 celebrated and rising authors for its inaugural weekend, March 19-21 on Tulane University’s Uptown campus.

The book festival is free and open to the public with the exception of three keynote author sessions, which include a pair of opening-night events on Thursday, March 19, with “Michael Lewis in Conversation with Sean Tuohy,” from 5 to 6 p.m., and “A Conversation with John Grisham,” from 6 to 7 p.m. The author session on Saturday, March 20, will feature “Malcolm Gladwell in Conversation with Michael Lynton, Chairman of Snap Inc.,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Thursday and Saturday keynote events are $10 each. Students will be admitted free with a valid identification card. Click here to purchase tickets.

All events will take place on Tulane’s Uptown campus, including the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, McAlister Auditorium, Freeman Auditorium, Dixon Hall, Rogers Memorial Chapel and the Berger Family Lawn.

Each day will include panel discussions, moderated conversations, keynote lectures, book fairs and workshops and at least one major plenary session featuring a leading author.

The full daily lineup of authors for the 2020 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University includes:

Thursday, March 19: John Grisham, Michael Lewis and Sean Tuohy.

Friday, March 20: Iñaki Alday, Jami Attenberg, C. Morgan Babst, John Barry, Jason Berry, Roy Blount, Jr., Beau Boudreaux, Donna Brazile, Jill Connor Browne, Ginny Brzezinski, Mika Brzezinski, Richard Campanella, James Carville, Danielle Del Sol, Brian DeMare, Justin Devillier, Malcolm Gladwell, Eddie Glaude, Annette Gordon-Reed, Chris Granger, Jason Hardy, Karissa Haugeberg, Yuri Herrera, Lisa Howorth, Ladee Hubbard, Valerie Jarrett, T.R. Johnson, Margarita Jover, Kris Lane, Susan Langenhennig, Erik Larson, Nancy Lemann, Lili Lynton, Michael Lynton, Mary Matalin, Eric Motley, Peter S. Onuf, Sister Helen Prejean, Carol McMichael Reese, Peter Ricchiuti, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Michael Ryan, Joe Scarborough, Alon Shaya, Katy Simpson Smith, Anne Snyder, Kim Vaz-Deville, Darren Walker, Henry Walther and Liz Willams.

Saturday, March 21: Thomas Jessen Adams, Gabriela Alemán, Emily Bernard, Jason Berry, David Brooks, Sarah M. Broom, William Craft Brumfield, Stephanie Carter, Jean Case, Steve Case, Dave Eggers, Emma Fick, Rodrigo Fuentes, Cheryl Gerber, Roberta Brandes Gratz, Walter Isaacson, Molly Kimball, Mitch Landrieu, Kiese Laymon, Nick Lemann, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Morial, Justin Nystrom, Brandan “B-mike” Odums, Tom Piazza, Lawrence N. Powell, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, Nathaniel Rich, Matt Sakakeeny, Florencia Schabelman, Rebecca Snedeker, Evan Thomas, Michael Tisserand, Poppy Tooker, Sheba Turk, Mark VanLandingham, Kim Vaz-Deville, Cleo Wade, Jane Wolfe, Scott Wolfe and Dr. Chris Yandle.

Saturday’s children’s authors for Family Day the Festival: Rebecca Balcárcel Johnette Downing, Freddi Evans, Deandrea Green-Humble, Tracy Nelson Maurer, Denise McConduit, Michael Strecker, Jeanette Weiland, Kathleen Welch with illustrator Alan McGillivray.

A full schedule with times and locations will be announced in early March.

For more information on the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, please visit ​www.bookfest.Tulane.edu and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.