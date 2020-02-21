Muses rolls with fine weather after delay (photo gallery)

After being canceled Thursday due to high winds, the Krewe of Muses’s 20th anniversary parade rolled Friday (Feb. 21) through Uptown with 29 floats following the theme “2020 Visions: NostradaMuse Sees All.” The all-female krewe adopted a green philosophy this year tossing “reMuseable” throws. New throws included car magnets, custom cocktail napkins, lighted shoe headbands and spinning ducks. The most coveted item was of course the hand-decorated glitter and bedazzled Muses shoe handed out by float riders.