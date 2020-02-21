Muses rolls with fine weather after delay (photo gallery)

Muses riders toss throws on Napoleon Avenue on Friday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
After being canceled Thursday due to high winds, the Krewe of Muses’s 20th anniversary parade rolled Friday (Feb. 21) through Uptown with 29 floats following the theme “2020 Visions: NostradaMuse Sees All.” The all-female krewe adopted a green philosophy this year tossing “reMuseable” throws. New throws included car magnets, custom cocktail napkins, lighted shoe headbands and spinning ducks. The most coveted item was of course the hand-decorated glitter and bedazzled Muses shoe handed out by float riders.
The Spirit Circle float honors New Orleanians whose spirit lives on. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The crowd squeezes in for throws as the Muses Ducks pass by on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The signature Bathtub float rolls by on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Flambeaux carriers walk by the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Actress and comedian Jennifer Coolidge, the Honorary Muse 2020, throws beads from atop the Muses Shoe float. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Camel Toe Lady Steppers lead the parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)