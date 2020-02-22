Morpheus dreams of adventure at Uptown parade (photo gallery)

Morpheus takes its “Aquatic Adventure” through the Uptown streets. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Morpheus’ 20th annual parade rolled Friday (Feb. 21) through Uptown with the theme “Morpheus Dreams of Aquatic Adventures.” The krewe’s 800 male and female members riding 24 floats were joined by marching bands from six states. This year’s royalty are Jacques Legrand and Shari Fisher. Throws included plus Morpheus sheep, moons and sleepy time bears.
Revelers reach for throws on Magazine. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Riders toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider teases the crowd with big beads. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A rider hands a hat to reveler to top off the evening. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)