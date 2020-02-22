Morpheus dreams of adventure at Uptown parade (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Morpheus’ 20th annual parade rolled Friday (Feb. 21) through Uptown with the theme “Morpheus Dreams of Aquatic Adventures.” The krewe’s 800 male and female members riding 24 floats were joined by marching bands from six states. This year’s royalty are Jacques Legrand and Shari Fisher. Throws included plus Morpheus sheep, moons and sleepy time bears.