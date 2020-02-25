Man injured early Tuesday in Broadmoor shooting

A man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 30-year-old man arrived at an emergency room with gunshot wounds at about 4 a.m. on Mardi Gras Day (Feb. 25).

Police determined the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Debrigny Street. The suspect is a woman whose identity is not known, the police report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.