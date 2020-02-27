Man held up at gunpoint in Hollygrove

A man was held up at gunpoint in Hollygrove on Wednesday night but his robbers apparently left empty-handed, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was unloading his car at Nelson and Dante streets on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at about 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by two males in their late teens wearing dark hooded jackets.

Both teens were armed with handguns. They demanded the victim’s keys and belongings, and the 58-year-old turned them over and fled. The two gunmen also fled the location on foot, police said, and the victim was able to retrieve his car and belongings.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.