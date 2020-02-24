Man attacked and robbed after getting into car he thought was ride share

A man ordered a ride share on Sunday evening and ended up on the ground in Central City, without his wallet or cellphone.

The 34-year-old got into the vehicle on Sunday (Feb. 23) at about 7:55 p.m., thinking it was a ride share he had ordered.

The man and woman inside took him to the 1200 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way and pulled him out of the car. The man kicked him in the stomach twice, then stole his cellphone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.