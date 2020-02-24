Krewe of Mid-City serenades the Uptown parade route

The Krewe of Mid-City “Heart Breakers and Head Bangers” title float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City celebrated “Heart Breakers and Head Bangers” for its 2020 theme, creating imagery that was at times whimsical, satirical and strange on its signature tinfoil floats.
The St. Augustine marching band leads the Krewe of Mid-City onto Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The king of the Krewe of Mid-City rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City “City Park” float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City “Wanted Dead or Alive” float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The St. Katharine Drexel Prep marching band performs with the Krewe of Mid-City on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)The Krewe of Mid-City rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City “Every Rose Has its Thorn” float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City “Love is a Battlefield” float rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Mid-City rolls on Magazine Street on Sunday morning. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)