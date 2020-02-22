Iris can see clearly now in 2020 (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Iris viewed Uptown through rose-colored glasses as over 3,000 all-female members tossed their signature, hand-decorated sunglasses from 34 floats. Founded in 1917, Iris is the oldest female Carnival krewe in New Orleans and this year celebrated the largest membership in its history. Rolling with the theme “Iris Sees 20/20,” the parade featured 37 marching units, including bands from five states and the ever popular Krewe of Rolling Elvi, Fat City Drum Corps and Amelia EarHarts. Float riders tossed plush fringe skirts, super-hero capes, king cake babies, fanny packs and paddle ball sets. John Theriot and Rebecca Russo reigned as king and queen.