Krewe d’Etat rolls Uptown with satirical style (photo gallery)

A Krewe d’Etat float takes jabs at the new airport. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Le Krewe d’Etat presented its 24th annual parade Friday (Feb. 21) following the traditional Uptown route. The parade included 24 satirical floats with the theme “The Dic Goes to Mardi Gras,” referring to The Dictator. Marching bands and walking clubs joined the 545 all-male krewe. Throws included footballs, Dictator hats, lighted flambeaux beads and blinking gargoyle beads.
Le Krewe d’Etat takes on the escalating property assessments. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Dictator Richard XXIV reigns on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Brother Martin High School marching band lights up the night on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Skeleton Walking Krewe hands out the 17th edition of the d’Etat Gazette. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)