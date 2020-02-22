Krewe d’Etat rolls Uptown with satirical style (photo gallery)

Le Krewe d’Etat presented its 24th annual parade Friday (Feb. 21) following the traditional Uptown route. The parade included 24 satirical floats with the theme “The Dic Goes to Mardi Gras,” referring to The Dictator. Marching bands and walking clubs joined the 545 all-male krewe. Throws included footballs, Dictator hats, lighted flambeaux beads and blinking gargoyle beads.