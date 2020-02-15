Knights of Sparta rolls Uptown with the theme ‘On the Street Where You Live’ (photo gallery)

Float riders toss beads to the crowd on Magazine Street during the Knights of Sparta parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

The Knights of Sparta rolled Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “On the Street Where You Live.” The 300 knights rode 17 floats named after famous streets such as Via Veneto in Rome, Avenue de Champs Elysees in Parish and St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. The captain and officers rode horseback. Fabian Errol Miller and Shannon Barbara Garrety reigned as King and Queen. The most sought after throw was an LED Spartan helmet. Other throws tossed to the crowd were krewe medallion beads, koozies, warrior necklaces and rings.

Members of the NOLA Nyxettes dance down Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

Knights of Sparta riders toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

A member of the East St. John High School dance team performs on Saturday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

A little princess gets held while  choosing what to throw. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

A rider shoots some video from a float during the Knights of Sparta parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

A little drummer with the Loranger High School band keeps the beat. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)