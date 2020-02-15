Knights of Sparta rolls Uptown with the theme ‘On the Street Where You Live’ (photo gallery)

The Knights of Sparta rolled Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “On the Street Where You Live.” The 300 knights rode 17 floats named after famous streets such as Via Veneto in Rome, Avenue de Champs Elysees in Parish and St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. The captain and officers rode horseback. Fabian Errol Miller and Shannon Barbara Garrety reigned as King and Queen. The most sought after throw was an LED Spartan helmet. Other throws tossed to the crowd were krewe medallion beads, koozies, warrior necklaces and rings.