The Krewe of King Arthur parade rolled Sunday (Feb. 16) with 1,750 male and female members riding on more than 50 floats. The theme of the 43rd parade was “20 Years in Downtown New Orleans.” The krewe was organized in 1977 as a West Bank group, moving their parade to New Orleans in 2001. William Linzy reigned as King Arthur XLIII and Jennifer Frazier as Queen Guinevere XLIII. High school marching band and walking clubs, including the Amelia Earhawts, the NOLA Cherry Bombs and Ain’t Misbehavin’ Social Club. The coveted throw of the parade was a hand-decorated grail, especially the one-off It also gives away the Grail of Grails, especially the commissioned jeweled metal chalice.