Sonia O’Brien, 12, holds up a decorated gril on Magazine Street during the Krewe of King Arthur parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of King Arthur parade rolled Sunday (Feb. 16) with 1,750 male and female members riding on more than 50 floats. The theme of the 43rd parade was “20 Years in Downtown New Orleans.” The krewe was organized in 1977 as a West Bank group, moving their parade to New Orleans in 2001. William Linzy reigned as King Arthur XLIII and Jennifer Frazier as Queen Guinevere XLIII. High school marching band and walking clubs, including the Amelia Earhawts, the NOLA Cherry Bombs and Ain’t Misbehavin’ Social Club. The coveted throw of the parade was a hand-decorated grail, especially the one-off It also gives away the Grail of Grails, especially the commissioned jeweled metal chalice.
The Knights of King Arthur toss beads and coloring books to the crowd on Magazine Street during the Krewe of King Arthur parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Haley Turner celebrates grabbing a goblet with her daughter Bronwyn, 2. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Arthur Ashe Charter School cheerleaders perform on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Paul Habans Charter School band marches down Magazine Street on Sunday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Amelia Earhawts entertain the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Merlin casts a spell on the crowd during the Krewe of King Arthur parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Queen Guinevere XLIII. Jennifer Frazier. tosses pink-feather decorated crowns. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Roots of Music marching band performs during the Krewe of King Arthur parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
King Arthur XLIII William Linzy tosses coloring books. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)