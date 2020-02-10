Join Uptown Messenger for New Hampshire primary watch party

The Uptown Messenger crew is inviting our readers, neighbors and any political enthusiasts to come and watch the New Hampshire Democratic Primary this Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Twelve Mile Limit, 500 S. Telemachus St.

Thanks to you all who came to watch last week’s fiasco in Iowa with us. We plan for this primary to be less of a debacle but still worth conversing over.

Political junkies of any affiliation are welcome, and the venue is for ages 21 and up.

Messenger merchandise will be available, and drink sales will help support our own coverage of local elections in 2020. Other onsite donations are welcomed as well.