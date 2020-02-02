Join the Messenger for our Iowa caucuses watch party

The Uptown Messenger crew is inviting our readers, neighbors and any political enthusiasts to come and watch the Iowa Caucus results on Monday 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Urban South, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St.

Political junkies of any affiliation are welcome, and the venue is kid-friendly. The Southerns popup, famous for its chicken sandwiches, will be available from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Messenger merchandise will be available, and drink sales will help support our own coverage of local elections in 2020. Onsite donations are welcome as well.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, we’ll gather again to watch the New Hampshire Primary at Twelve Mile Limit in Mid-City, 500 S. Telemachus St.