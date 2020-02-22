Hermes parade lights up Uptown (photo story)

The Mystic Krewe of Hermes rolled through Uptown Friday (Feb.21) with the caption leading the parade on a white horse. The parade, entitled “Carnival at the French Opera House,” featured 827 male members wearing lighted, color-coordinated costumes on 32 floats interspersed with flambeaux, lieutenants on horseback, marching bands and walking clubs. Throws included the popular lighted Hermes winged headbands.