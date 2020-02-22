Hermes parade lights up Uptown (photo story)

Jupiter Anderson, 1, Skye Stair, 5, and River Stair, 2, try to stay awake and warm while waiting for the Krewe of Hermes parade on Magazine Street Friday (Feb. 21). (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Mystic Krewe of Hermes rolled through Uptown Friday (Feb.21) with the caption leading the parade on a white horse. The parade, entitled “Carnival at the French Opera House,” featured 827 male members wearing lighted, color-coordinated costumes on 32 floats interspersed with flambeaux, lieutenants on horseback, marching bands and walking clubs. Throws included the popular lighted Hermes winged headbands.
A float rider passes beads down to a reveler on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The 610 Stompers entertain the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Marine Corps Band displays the beauty of precision. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The St. Augustine Marching 100 plays for the crowd on Friday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider prepares to throw a coveted lighted Hermes wings headband. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider hands off a coveted lighted headband. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)