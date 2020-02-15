Freret fills Uptown with the music of New Orleans (photo gallery)

Riders on the title float toss frisbees to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Freret parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Freret rolled their seventh parade Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “The Music of New Orleans.” The 18-float parade featured a dozen super floats, including one with a two-story Trombone Shorty figure with a moving slide. The 500-member male and female club plans for a gradual transformation into a superkrewe. Float riders tossed their signature hand-crafted masks along with blinking logo beads, black and gold sunglasses and tambourines. Hans Gerwitz and Holly Alvendia reigned as king and queen.
Grand Marshal Trombone Shorty, right, rides in front of a huge a giant Trombone Shorty. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The NOLA Chorus Girls wave and cheer as they stroll down Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Freret parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A Lucha Krewe member, right, dances with the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Crescent City Fae dance to the music during the Krewe of Freret parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
King Hans Gerwitz greats his subjects on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
McDonogh 35 High School band drum majors strut their stuff on Saturday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)