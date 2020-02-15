Freret fills Uptown with the music of New Orleans (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Freret rolled their seventh parade Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “The Music of New Orleans.” The 18-float parade featured a dozen super floats, including one with a two-story Trombone Shorty figure with a moving slide. The 500-member male and female club plans for a gradual transformation into a superkrewe. Float riders tossed their signature hand-crafted masks along with blinking logo beads, black and gold sunglasses and tambourines. Hans Gerwitz and Holly Alvendia reigned as king and queen.