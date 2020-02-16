Femme Fatale parade spreads the love (photo gallery)

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’s seventh annual parade rolled almost an hour late Sunday (Feb. 16) to avoid the worst of the rain. A loyal crowd dressed in rain gear lined the route as over 750 female krewe members tossed coveted Cherchez La Femme signature beads, sunglasses, light wands and lip-shaped flasks. The most sought-after throw was the bedazzled mirror compact. Floats followed the love songs parade theme with float titles such as Lovebug, Higher Love, Vision of Love and Endless Love. Grand Marshalls were New Orleans’ renowned vocalist Wanda Rouzan and City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen.