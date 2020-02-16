Femme Fatale parade spreads the love (photo gallery)

Members of the Cherchez La Femme walking club dance for the crowd on Napoleon Avenue during the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’s seventh annual parade rolled almost an hour late Sunday (Feb. 16) to avoid the worst of the rain. A loyal crowd dressed in rain gear lined the route as over 750 female krewe members tossed coveted Cherchez La Femme signature beads, sunglasses, light wands and lip-shaped flasks. The most sought-after throw was the bedazzled mirror compact. Floats followed the love songs parade theme with float titles such as Lovebug, Higher Love, Vision of Love and Endless Love. Grand Marshalls were New Orleans’ renowned vocalist Wanda Rouzan and City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen.
Queen Maychelle Cooper-Rodney waves to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue during the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A parade goer snags a stuffed, sequined lips pillow on Napoleon Avenue from a Femme Fatale float. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A parade watcher holds her prized compacts. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider hands off an ink pen fashioned in the shape of a lipstick. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A Booker T. Washington band member flips his cymbals during the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)