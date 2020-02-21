Dr. Michael White to lead annual jazz service on Sunday

St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church will present its 26th annual Jazz Service, an Uptown Mardi Gras tradition led by Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band, at 9 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 23).

Dr. White, renowned New Orleans clarinetist, and the Original Liberty Jazz Band have led the Jazz Service since it began in 1994. The Jazz Service always packs the church on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday as it presents a festival of hymns and spirituals in the New Orleans jazz style.

Dr. White, a jazz clarinetist, bandleader, composer, jazz historian and musical educator, has been described as a musician who displays the feel and spirit of the best New Orleans clarinetists. In 1981, he founded The Original Liberty Jazz Band with the express intent of preserving the musical heritage of New Orleans.

All are invited to this one-of-a-kind worship service and the king cake reception to follow at the church, 7100 St. Charles Ave. at Broadway. This is a free, community event.

For more information about the Jazz Service, visit StCharlesAve.church or call 504-861-9514.