Deadline for property tax payments is Friday

From the Mayor’s Office

The City of New Orleans reminds residents that the deadline to pay property taxes for 2020 is Friday, Feb. 14. The original deadline was Jan. 31, but has been extended in light of the cyber-security incident on Dec. 13, 2019.

Residents are now able to use the same options to pay their property taxes as they did before the incident — online, in person at City Hall, or by mail using the address provided on the return envelope of the mailing received over the holidays.

Curbside service on Perdido Street for residents continues until 3 p.m. Friday; the Treasury Office will remain open until 5 p.m.

Visit nola.gov/cyberattack for more information, or the Property Tax payment link directly here.