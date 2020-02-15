Cleopatra’s Vixens and Valentines charm the crowds on the Uptown route (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Cleopatra‘s 47th annual parade rolled through Uptown on Friday (Feb. 14) with the them “Cleopatra’s Vixens and Valentines.” The 70 units included 21 floats, marching bands and walking clubs. The all-female krewe has 1,500 member with Amanda Roudolfich reigning as Queen Cleopatra XLVII. Signature throws included lighted heart items such as sunglasses, rings, wands, head boppers and hula hoops. Medallion beads and Cleopatra dolls were also tossed to the crowd.