Cleopatra’s Vixens and Valentines charm the crowds on the Uptown route (photo gallery)

Queen Cleopatra XLVII Amanda Roudolfich waves to the crowd at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Gentilly Messenger)
The Krewe of Cleopatra‘s 47th annual parade rolled through Uptown on Friday (Feb. 14) with the them “Cleopatra’s Vixens and Valentines.” The 70 units included 21 floats, marching bands and walking clubs. The all-female krewe has 1,500 member with Amanda Roudolfich reigning as Queen Cleopatra XLVII. Signature throws included lighted heart items such as sunglasses, rings, wands, head boppers and hula hoops. Medallion beads and Cleopatra dolls were also tossed to the crowd.
The Krewe des Fleurs stroll up Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Cleopatra parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders are generous with their throws. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Kadesha Floyd enjoys her new Cleopatra glasses and headband. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Kevin Pack shows off lighted throws he snagged from the Krewe of Cleopatra. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss beads and toys at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Cleopatra parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Nora Taylor, 5, and her dad Christian shout for throws from Cleopatra’s Vixens and Valentines. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Rolling Elvi travel Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Cleopatra parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
St. Augustine bass drummers turn the corner at Magazine Street on Friday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss beads and toys. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)