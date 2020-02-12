City officially breaks ground on yearlong Freret area roadwork project

From the Mayor’s Office

Mayor LaToya Cantrell today joined other officials and partners to break ground on the $4.2 million Freret Group A roadwork project.

“This is the first Joint Infrastructure Project starting in Council District B; in total there will be nearly $60 million invested in this district over the next several years,” said Ramsey Green, deputy CAO for infrastructure. “At the conclusion of this project, residents on 50 blocks will have better streets and an overall improved quality of life. We have 16 projects under construction worth about $108 million.”

The city’s Department of Public Works, in conjunction with the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, began road repairs in the Freret neighborhood on Feb. 3. The project is estimated to be completed in winter 2021. The construction contractor is Hard Rock Construction, LLC, with design/construction management by Kyle Associates.

The scope of work varies block by block, but includes:

• Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

• Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete

• Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

• Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersection; and

• Replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines

Along with project and contract workers, Mayor Cantrell was also joined by Beth Walker, Chief Executive Officer for Ochsner Baptist, a campus of Ochsner Medical Center.