City Hall hosts Community Office Hours

The city’s Neighborhood Engagement Office announced the return of Community Office Hours, a chance for residents to meet with the neighborhood liaison from the Mayor’s Office.

The District A liaison will be in the Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Ave. In District B, visit the Cafe at Ochsner Baptist Campus, 4500 Clara St. to meet your liaison.

Uptown residents are encouraged to bring their questions, comments and concerns on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Residents can drop by anytime from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Community Office Hours dates are:

February 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19

March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31

April 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29

May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 26 and 27