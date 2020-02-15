Choctaw parties like it was 1999 during daytime parade (photo gallery)

Chief Choctaw Ricky DeCastro Jr. waves his jeweled tomahawk as he greats the crowd on Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Choctaw parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Choctaw rolled Uptown Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “Party Like It’s 1999.” The krewe’s 85th parade featured 16 floats, marching bands and walking clubs. The 275 men, women and children riding floats tossed Choctaw’s collectible doubloons, plush spears and tomahawks, logo beads, cups and the coveted, painted wooden tomahawks decorated by krewe members. Chief Choctaw Ricky DeCastro Jr. and his Princess Kristen DeCastro Sepulveda reigned this year.
Riders hand out cups during the Krewe of Choctaw parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
An Edna Karr High School band drummer keeps time on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Edna Karr High School flag corps performs on Saturday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Members of the Roux LaLa walking club flirt with the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders hand out hula hoops to lucky revelers. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss beads during the Krewe of Choctaw parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)