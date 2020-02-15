Choctaw parties like it was 1999 during daytime parade (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Choctaw rolled Uptown Saturday (Feb. 15) with the theme “Party Like It’s 1999.” The krewe’s 85th parade featured 16 floats, marching bands and walking clubs. The 275 men, women and children riding floats tossed Choctaw’s collectible doubloons, plush spears and tomahawks, logo beads, cups and the coveted, painted wooden tomahawks decorated by krewe members. Chief Choctaw Ricky DeCastro Jr. and his Princess Kristen DeCastro Sepulveda reigned this year.