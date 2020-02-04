Central City Library to open Wednesday in new location

The Central City Library will open in its new location on Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 10 a.m.

The new branch library in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center promises to be larger and more accessible than the previous location in the Mahalia Jackson Center.

The hours will expand at the new location to include Saturdays. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will have dedicated areas for children and teens and more public computers for the community to use. The books, videos and other materials for check-out at the library will also expand, with more than 2,500 items in its collection.

The new location will have an outdoor space for programs and events and two on-site parking lots. Look for the library at 2020 Jackson Ave., Suite 139.