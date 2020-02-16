Carrollton rolls in a rainbow of colors (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Carrollton rolled through Uptown Sunday (Feb. 16) with floats decorated in a rainbow of colors representing this year’s them “Color My World.” The captain and lieutenants led the parade on horseback with the 575-member male krewe riding 27 floats. High school marching bands and dance groups, including the infamous 610 Stompers and Pussyfooters, participated in the parade, which is one of the oldest to roll in New Orleans. Erik Youngblood and Katherine Wood reigned as King and Queen Carrollton XCVI. Some of the coveted throws were coloring books, playing cards, Carrollton medallion beads and the ever-popular decorated shrimp boot.