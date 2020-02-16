Carrollton rolls in a rainbow of colors (photo gallery)

A rider passes a coveted shrimp boot to a parade goer on Magazine Street during the Krewe of Carrollton parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Carrollton rolled through Uptown Sunday (Feb. 16) with floats decorated in a rainbow of colors representing this year’s them “Color My World.” The captain and lieutenants led the parade on horseback with the 575-member male krewe riding 27 floats. High school marching bands and dance groups, including the infamous 610 Stompers and Pussyfooters, participated in the parade, which is one of the oldest to roll in New Orleans. Erik Youngblood and Katherine Wood reigned as King and Queen Carrollton XCVI. Some of the coveted throws were coloring books, playing cards, Carrollton medallion beads and the ever-popular decorated shrimp boot.
The 610 Stompers dance for the crowd during the Krewe of Carrollton parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider finds a target for his beads on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Carrollton loat riders toss beads and toys to the revelers on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
King Carrollton XCVI Erik Youngblood waves to his subject. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
St. Paul’s marching band members get into the grove on Sunday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Archbishop Rummel Raider Band & Chapellettes perform. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders hand off coloring books and toss beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Pussyfooters strut their stuff on Magazine Street during the Krewe of Carrollton parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)