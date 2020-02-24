“Beastly Kingdoms of Orpheus” was theme of Uptown parade (photo gallery)

One of the super krewe’s four tandem floats, the signature eight-unit Smokey Mary, rolled uncoupled with each unit pulled by a tractor when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolled Monday (Feb. 24) on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Orpheus rolled in Uptown on Lundi Gras with the theme “Beastly Kingdoms of Orpheus.” The krewe of 1,500 male and female members, whose first parade rolled in 1994, rode on 38 floats with titles such as “The Cockatrice,” “The Tree Wyrm” and The Bridge Troll.” Several celebrities reigned as Orpheus 2020 monarchs, including Bryan Cranston, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Lauren Alaina. Popular throws included Orpheus collapsible water bottles, LED ram horns, plush gardenias, glitter Orpheus masks and lighted beads.
Orpheus uncoupled its four tandem floats in response to the city’s announcement that tandem floats, multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor, will not be allowed for the remainder of this year’s Carnival season. The super krewe’s four tandem floats, including the signature eight-unit Smokey Mary, were uncoupled and each segment was pulled by its own tractor.
Each unit of the Smokey Mary rolled uncoupled with a krewe official walking along side when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolled Monday (Feb. 24) on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Riders toss lighted frisbees to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue Monday (Feb. 24) during Krewe of Orpheus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A crowd lines Napoleon Avenue on Monday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Flambeaux carriers light the parade on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
One of several celebrities riding, Bryan Cranston flirts with the crowd on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Charlie Day waves to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue Monday (Feb. 24) during Krewe of Orpheus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A dance team performs on during Krewe of Orpheus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Orpheus founder Harry Connick Jr. waves to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider looks for a target for a pair of lighted beads on Napoleon Avenue Monday (Feb. 24) during Krewe of Orpheus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)