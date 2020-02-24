Bacchus has a wild, wild ride through Uptown (photo gallery)

“Bacchus’ Wild, Wild West” was the parade theme Sunday (Feb. 23) as the Krewe of Bacchus through Uptown with floats titled “Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley,” “Sheriffs and Outlaws” and “Lewis and Clark.” The superkrewe’s famed multi-chassis floats had to be separated, but that didn’t lessen the spectacle. Bacchus LII and 30 lieutenants on horseback led the club’s 1,600 members riding 32 floats.Marching bands included several from out-of-state colleges, part of the 100-plus-unit parade.

Singer, songwriter and “Masked Singer” judge Robin Thicke reigned as Bacchus LII, 32 years after his father, the late actor Alan Thicke, served as Bacchus XX in 1988. Coveted throws included 10-gallon foam cowboy hats, flip flops, lighted bolo ties and silicone wine glasses. Riding as special guests were the Little League World Series Camps from River Ridge.