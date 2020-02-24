Bacchus has a wild, wild ride through Uptown (photo gallery)

Bacchus riders toss beads, trinkets and toys on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
“Bacchus’ Wild, Wild West” was the parade theme Sunday (Feb. 23) as the Krewe of Bacchus through Uptown with floats titled “Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley,” “Sheriffs and Outlaws” and “Lewis and Clark.” The superkrewe’s famed multi-chassis floats had to be separated, but that didn’t lessen the spectacle. Bacchus LII and 30 lieutenants on horseback led the club’s 1,600 members riding 32 floats.Marching bands included several from out-of-state colleges, part of the 100-plus-unit parade.
Singer, songwriter and “Masked Singer” judge Robin Thicke reigned as Bacchus LII, 32 years after his father, the late actor Alan Thicke, served as Bacchus XX in 1988. Coveted throws included 10-gallon foam cowboy hats, flip flops, lighted bolo ties and silicone wine glasses. Riding as special guests were the Little League World Series Camps from River Ridge.
Singer Robin Thicke reigns as Bacchus LII. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider tosses big beads during the Krewe of Bacchus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A Bacchus float rider points to his target before tossing a lighted sword. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Bacchus riders toss beads, trinkets and toys on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The throws fly on Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Talladega College Tornado Marching Band performs during Krewe of Bacchus parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss beads, trinkets and toys as the parade begins its trek through Uptown and into the CBD on Sunday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A bigger-than-life Bacchus watches over the parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Little League World Series champs from River Ridge ride as special guests of the krewe. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)