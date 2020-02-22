Babylon rolls through Uptown a day late with only floats (photo gallery)

The Knights of Babylon celebrated their 81st anniversary with a parade through Uptown on Friday (Feb. 21), with 27 floats and 15 lieutenants on horseback. The club was to roll Thursday but high winds and the chance of rain resulted in a day delay. Originally known as the Jesters Club, Babylon retains the jester as its symbol, with a jester float and throws such as jester koozies and lighted jester hats along with the club’s new signature throw, an LED jester on a stick. The identity of the king, called Sargon, is never revealed to the public, and the queen’s identity is not know until parade day.