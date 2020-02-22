Babylon rolls through Uptown a day late with only floats (photo gallery)

 Posted by at 12:06 am  Mardi Gras
Feb 222020
 

The Babylon floats represented mythological creatures, such as these minotaurs. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

The Knights of Babylon celebrated their 81st anniversary with a parade through Uptown on Friday (Feb. 21), with  27 floats and 15 lieutenants on horseback. The club was to roll Thursday but high winds and the chance of rain resulted in a day delay. Originally known as the Jesters Club, Babylon retains the jester as its symbol, with a jester float and throws such as jester koozies and lighted jester hats along with the club’s new signature throw, an LED jester on a stick. The identity of the king, called Sargon, is never revealed to the public, and the queen’s identity is not know until parade day.

The Gargoyles float rolls on Napoleon Avenue on Friday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

Float riders toss balls and beads during Knights of Babylon parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

The Babylon Jesters is one of the krewe’s signature floats. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

The Gates of Ishtar float rolls on Napoleon Avenue.  (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)

Sargon LXXV greets his subjects. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)