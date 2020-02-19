Ancient Druids reign over Uptown with rain theme (photo gallery)

The 22nd annual Krewe of Ancient Druids parade rolled Wednesday (Feb. 19) with 250 male members on 18 floats. The “Druids Rain” theme was seen in float titles such as “When it Rains it Pours,” “Come Rain or Shine,” and “Saving for a Rainy Day.” Riders tossed a variety of lighted throws, including wands, beads and clappers. Plush golden acorns and a special gold doubloon in the shape of an acorn were handed out in recognition of the Golden Acorn Society, which sponsors the club’s carnival activities. Some sources say the krewe takes its name from the ancient Druids of Great Britain while other reports say club members all claim to be direct descendants of members of Mystic Krewe of Druids, which followed the Rex parade from 1922 to 1935.