Alla salutes America’s military and first-responders (photo gallery)

Float riders toss beads and toys at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue during the Krewe of Alla parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Alla rolled through Uptown ons Friday (Feb. 14) for the first time in their new Friday night parade slot. The krewe’s 88th annual parade featured 22 floats decorated in the theme “Friday Night Flicks & Fun,” with a special salute to America’s military and first-responders in partnership with the Legion of Mars. Dr. Marc Matrana and Heather Green Matrana reigned as King and Queen Alla LXXXVIII.
The Landry-Walker band plays for the crowd at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue . (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Alla parade lights up the night. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Alla float riders toss beads to the Uptown revelers. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Alla honors military members. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Belle Chasse Cardinal Band drummers march down Napoleon Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Maids and dukes toss light sticks to the crowd at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue during Alla’s first night parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Alla maids and dukes toss greet the revelers along the route. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
King Alla LXXXVIII Marc Matrana drops big beads to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)