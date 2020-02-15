Alla salutes America’s military and first-responders (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Alla rolled through Uptown ons Friday (Feb. 14) for the first time in their new Friday night parade slot. The krewe’s 88th annual parade featured 22 floats decorated in the theme “Friday Night Flicks & Fun,” with a special salute to America’s military and first-responders in partnership with the Legion of Mars. Dr. Marc Matrana and Heather Green Matrana reigned as King and Queen Alla LXXXVIII.