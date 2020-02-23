After second death, mayor bans use of tandem floats for Carnival 2020

After the second fatality of the 2020 Carnival season involving a tandem float, the city Saturday night barred krewes from pulling more than one chassis with a single tractor for the remainder of the season.

The Krewe of Bacchus — known for its long, elaborate tandem floats — has agreed to break up its floats for tonight’s parade in light of the two tragedies. The Krewe of Thoth had planned to debut a three-section train float in its afternoon parade. It too will be split up.

The second tandem-related death occurred during Saturday evening as Endymion float 14 was passing South Galvez Street and Canal. A man was struck and killed by the three-section tandem float called “Captain S.S. Eddie.”

That tragedy came on the heels of a death during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade on Wednesday evening. Geraldine Carmouche, 58, was run over and killed after she got between the two floats in a tandem. The tractor driver could not see her.

Tandem floats, emblematic of the superkrewes, are a mainstay of both Endymion and Bacchus, which will parade tonight as scheduled. It is, however, adjusting its use of tandems, Clark Brennan, the captain of the Krewe of Bacchus, announced.

“On behalf of the Krewe of Bacchus, we express our sincere condolences to the family of the young man who tragically lost his life this evening,” Brennan said in a statement released Saturday at 9:30 p.m. “We have spoken with Kern Studios and we will comply with the City of New Orleans’ request to split our tandem floats.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement Saturday night after the death during the Endymion parade.