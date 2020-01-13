Woman hit by gunfire outside Walmart on Tcoupitoulas

A woman was shot in the thigh by an apparently random bullet late Sunday near the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, when she heard gunshots nearby. Then she realized she had been shot in the right thigh.

The victim drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.