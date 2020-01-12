Woman arrested in domestic stabbing

A woman was arrested Sunday morning after an argument turned violent in the Hoffman Triangle area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police say Jaclyn Cotton, 43, was arguing with a 44-year-old man at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, in the 2500 block of Miro Street. During the fight, the police report said, she grabbed the man by the neck.

When the man grabbed her by the neck to push her off, she pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the shoulder and bicep, police said. He was taken to the hospital via private conveyance.

Cotton was booked at about 9:30 a.m. on one count of domestic abuse battery via strangulation and one count of aggravated battery. It is her only arrest on record with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.