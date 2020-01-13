Volunteers needed for Hoffman Triangle Community Clean Up on Saturday

Volunteers are needed to join Hoffman Triangle residents and representatives from the city, businesses and churches for a Community Clean Up on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Volunteers will be helping Hoffman Triangle neighbors from 9 a.m. to noon. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. at Taylor Playground, 2600 S. Roman St., and from there neighborhood leaders will guide volunteers along the streets to clean.

The event includes a resource fair where residents will have the opportunity to interact with several city departments. And there will, of course, be music, food and more.

All supplies and safety gear provided. The event, sponsored by the New Orleans Office of Neighborhood Engagement and a host of others, is kid friendly.

To register as a volunteer, visit www.handsonneworleans.org. If you would like to partner with the city in the event, call 504-658-4980.