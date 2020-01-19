Vehicle recovered after armed carjacking in Hollygrove neighborhood

An armed carjacking was reported Saturday night in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

At about 7:55 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 18), a 54-year-old man was parked in the 3400 block of Gen. Ogden Street, near Olive Street. He was approached by four men, one of them armed with a gun, the police report states.

They demanded that he get out of the vehicle, and he complied. The men fled in victim’s vehicle, which the NOPD later recovered.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.