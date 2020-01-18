Undefeated Divas second-line to begin in Milan and end in Seventh Ward

The Undefeated Divas and Gents will hold their annual second-line on Sunday (Jan. 19), featuring the Black Storyville Steppers.

The social aid and pleasure club will take a circuitous route through Milan, Central City, Broadmoor and B.W. Cooper, then through the Tulane-Gravier, Treme-Lafitte, Mid-City, Bayou St. John, Fairgrounds and the Seventh Ward neighborhoods.

Lineup is at 12:45 p.m. with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 4:45 p.m.

Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. The area will be monitored for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below.

START: The Big House, “Lilly’s Dream Team,” 2916 Gen. Taylor St.

Proceed down Gen. Taylor

Right on S. Claiborne Avenue

Left on Toledano Street

STOP: Tapp’s Lounge, Toledano and South Rocheblave Street

Right on South Broad Street

Right on Banks Street

Left on South Galvez Street

Left on Conti Street

STOP: Yellow’s Place, 2410 Conti

Left on North Rocheblave Street

Right on Bienville Street

Right on North Dupre Street

STOP: Good Times Bar (meet Keep ‘N It Real)

Right on Conti Street

Left on North Broad Street

STOP: Impressive Barber, 902 N. Broad St. (meet Dumaine Street Gang)

Continue out North Broad

STOP: MOC, North Broad and Laharpe

Right at St. Bernard Avenue

STOP: Seal’s Class Act, North Miro and St. Bernard

Continue out St. Bernard, brief STOP under the bridge for “Tribute to All Who’s Gone Home”

Continue down St. Bernard

DISBAND: Other Place Lounge, 1224 St. Bernard Ave.