This Week at The Broad: The Second Cut is the Deepest

Do you believe in second chances? We do. This weekend, we are bringing back what we consider the best film to not get nominated for Best Picture so that you can judge for yourself. Did it deserve the slight or should it have gotten the 10th spot on the Oscar shortlist?



UNCUT GEMS returns on a limited schedule this weekend. Starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, this was a favorite of our audiences that sadly had to end its run on the early side. We aim to make up for that with these additional shows. Tickets are now on sale.

THE GENTLEMEN, JUST MERCY, BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, and 1917 will remain in theaters for another week. On February 7th we have three new releases coming to our screens with the return of COLOR OUT OF SPACE, and the premieres of CANE RIVER and BIRDS OF PREY. We’ll have more to say about them next week, but if you’re already sold we can already help. Tickets for all three films are available now.

We are continuing our Valentine’s Day tradition this year with a couples-friendly screening of SIXTEEN CANDLES. For $40 you can get a couples package including two tickets to the film with priority seating, a bottle of bubbly, and a plate of hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries. Individual tickets are also available for those who just love John Hughes, you know who you are.

SHOWTIMES

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

Friday: 11:00 AM 1:50 PM 4:40 PM 7:30 PM 10:15 PM

Saturday: 10:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:40 PM 7:30 PM 10:15 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:50 PM 4:40 PM 7:30 PM 10:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:40 PM 7:30 PM 10:15 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:50 PM 4:40 PM 7:30 PM 10:15 PM

JUST MERCY

Friday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 7:00 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM 7:00 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Monday – Thursday: 1:00 PM 7:00 PM

THE GENTLEMEN

Friday & Saturday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 7:15 PM 10:00 PM

Sunday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 7:15 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 10:00 PM

UNCUT GEMS

Friday & Saturday: 4:00 PM 9:45 PM

Sunday: 1:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 4:00 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 4:00 PM

BIRDS OF PREY

Thursday: 7:15 PM 9:45 PM

