Suspects sought in Broadmoor armed robbery

The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate two suspects in an armed robbery incident that occurred Saturday, Jan. 18.

At around 3:45 a.m., an armed robbery with a firearm incident happened in the 3600 block of State Street Drive, where a 2015 Chevy Colorado was stolen. The car was later recovered Uptown. The pictured suspects were captured on surveillance cameras just before the incident occurred.

The suspect on the left is described as a dark-complected black male, about 5-foot-8 with a slim build and short hair. The suspect on the right is described as a female with a slim build, who was possibly wearing her hair pulled back in a ponytail or bun.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and/or the pictured suspects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.