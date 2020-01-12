Police seeking suspects in car burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Carrollton area on Jan. 1.

Between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m., the pictured suspects allegedly burglarized several cars near the intersection of Hillary and Hampson streets as well as the 1500 block of Fern Street.

Investigators believe the suspects were driving a gray Jeep Cherokee bearing California license plate 8FJR325. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on these incidents and/or the identity of the unknown suspects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 877-903-STOP.