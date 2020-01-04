Police seeking stolen Jeep Cherokee used in Uptown vehicle burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and its occupants, believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglary incidents in the Second District.

On Jan. 1, the pictured gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude bearing California license plate 8FJR325 was identified as the perpetrators’ vehicle in numerous vehicle burglaries on Uptown streets.

The vehicle was eported stolen from the First District in an incident that occurred in December.

The incidents occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The vehicle was seen occupied by at least two unknown black males and last seen traveling at a high rate of speed on South Claiborne Avenue from South Carrollton Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident, the pictured vehicle or its occupants asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 877-903-STOP.