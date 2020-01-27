Police blotter: Shooting, carjacking, robbery during weekend that includes a homicide

During a weekend that included a homicide in Central City, another shooting, a carjacking in the and a robbery were also reported in Uptown neighborhoods.

The shooting took place about eight blocks from a fatal shooting that occurred on the same evening, Sunday, Jan. 26.

At 8:52 p.m., about four-and-a-half hours after a man died from gunshot wounds at Washington Avenue and Dryades Street, a man walked into a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The New Orleans Police Department placed the shooting in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street. The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation, the NOPD said.

Carjacking in Lower Garden District

On Saturday at about 7:25 p.m., a 37-year-old man was inside his car in the 1500 block of Terpsichore Street when a masked man tapped on the window with a black handgun.

When the gunman demanded he get out of the vehicle, the victim threw money at him and jumped out of his car. The car began rolling down Terpsichore.

The gunman then jumped inside the car and fled on Terpsichore, turning left on Rev. John Raphael Street. He is described as a black male wearing a black ski mask and a red jacket with a white stripe on the side.

Robbery in Central City

A robbery occurred Friday in Central City. The victim, a 24-year-old male, got into an argument with 25-year-old male who was in front of his home in the 2500 block of Sixth Street at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday. Police said the 25-year-old slapped the victim in the face during the altercation and took his wallet.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.