Police blotter: Man injured in drive-by shooting, 79-year-old woman robbed in Hollygrove

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Clara Street on Monday, and a 79-year-old woman was robbed at her Hollygrove home on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, was sitting in front of his home in the 3700 block of Clara, near Louisiana Avenue, at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, when a car approached, police said.

Someone fired multiple shots from inside the car, striking the victim. He was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The robbery victim was at home in the 8400 block of Palm Street at about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday when a young woman came to her door. The woman told the 79-year-old that someone was outside messing with her car.

As the victim walked out to the street with her keys, the young woman snatched them from her hand and fled, police said.

Further details on these incidents were not available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.