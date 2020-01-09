Police blotter: 77-year-old robbed in Hollygrove, bank robbed in Milan area

A 77-year-old man was knocked off his scooter and robbed Wednesday afternoon in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was riding a scooter at Nelson and Joliet streets at about 12:20 p.m. when he was approached by two men, described as in their 20s, riding bicycles.

One assailant knocked the 77-year-old to the ground, and the other grabbed the wallet from his pocket. The victim refused treatment from Emergency Medical Services, police said.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the Iberia Bank at 3412 St. Charles Ave. was robbed at gunpoint. At about 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 8, the NOPD reported, an armed robber took an unknown amount of money from the Milan branch of Iberia Bank.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.