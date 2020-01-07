Phorty Phellows welcome Carnival 2020 in Phunny fashion

George Long greets Mardi Gras parade lovers gathered at the Willow Street Streetcar Barn before the Phunny Phorty Phellows annual ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Dressed in satirical costumes, the Phunny Phorty Phellows took their annual streetcar ride through Uptown celebrating Twelfth Night on Monday, Jan. 6, signaling the beginning of the 2020 Carnival season. The Phellows are a historic Mardi Gras organization revived in 1981 to fill a Twelfth Night void and herald the season with a ride on Uptown’s historic streetcar. Before the ride, they are joined by the Krewe of Oak at the Willow Streetcar Barn for the Carnival Countdown and a toast to the season.
The Lazy Boys of the Krewe of Oak toast the Phunny Phorty Phellows before the group’s annual ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Jennifer Tulko with the Krewe of Oak clears the path for the streetcar as the Phunny Phorty Phellows annual ride through Uptown begins at the Willow Street Streetcar Barn. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Phunny Phorty Phellows annual ride through Uptown begins at the Willow Street Streetcar Barn. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Phunny Phorty Phellows take to the tracks to herald Carnival 2020. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)