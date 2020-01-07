Phorty Phellows welcome Carnival 2020 in Phunny fashion

Dressed in satirical costumes, the Phunny Phorty Phellows took their annual streetcar ride through Uptown celebrating Twelfth Night on Monday, Jan. 6, signaling the beginning of the 2020 Carnival season. The Phellows are a historic Mardi Gras organization revived in 1981 to fill a Twelfth Night void and herald the season with a ride on Uptown’s historic streetcar. Before the ride, they are joined by the Krewe of Oak at the Willow Streetcar Barn for the Carnival Countdown and a toast to the season.