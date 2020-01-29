One suspect arrested and another sought in Magazine Street shoplifting

The New Orleans Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tiara Peters, 26, and arrested another woman in two shoplifting incidents that occurred Uptown on Jan. 17.

At around 4 p.m., five people entered the Jean Therapy in the 5500 block of Magazine Street. They stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise from the store, police said.

At about 5 p.m., three of the same people entered Sally’s Beauty Supply in the 700 block of South Carrollton Avenue and stole approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise, the NOPD states.

Peters and Terryana Martin, 21, were identified as suspects in the incidents.

Police arrested Martin, 21, on Jan. 28. Martin was captured with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and NOPD continues to actively investigate the whereabouts of Peters and other suspects.

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records show Martin has a history of theft and robbery arrests. Peters has been arrested in the past on counts of theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, home invasion, battery and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the whereabouts of Peters or the identity of the remaining unknown subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.