Merrymakers wanted for the B’nai B’rith Mardi Gras Mitzva Makers Hospital Parade

Heralding the Uptown parade season, the B’nai B’rith Mardi Gras Mitzva Makers will parade through local hospitals on Sunday, Feb. 2.

For the 41st year, the Mitzva (Good Deed) event will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the Prytania Street entrance to Touro Hospital to parade through the long-term care and rehabilitation centers to bring the Mardi Gras experience to those not able to attend the festivities otherwise.

The volunteer krewe of musicians and maskers also proceeds to nearby long-term care facility Curahealth Hospital on Coliseum Street and assisted-living facility Homelife in the Gardens on Aline Street.

All welcome to join this second-line parade by showing up in costume and with throws andan instrument if you play for the second line band led by trumpeter and dentist Hilton Title.

“Each year, our second-line music band just gets bigger and better sounding,” Title said. “We can’t do it without all the wonderful volunteers who show up with their instruments, their bag of beads and throws. We are so grateful and invite all to bring a friend or two for the fun.”

RSVPs are requested if you want to join the parade. Contact Title, the parade organizer, at DenTrump1@aol.com or avromdenn@aol.com, 504-897-7011 or 504-957-5310.